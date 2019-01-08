Mophie’s new iPhone battery case lets you plug in Lightning headphones

Mophie’s iPhone battery cases were always popular but left a little to be desired. Thankfully, the company’s new round of battery cases, dubbed Juice Pack Access, solve several issues both with Mophie cases and iPhones.
First and foremost, the new Juice Pack Access case leaves the bottom of the phone exposed — a first for Mophie. Practically, this means users can use the case and plug in their Lightning headphones.
In other words, this case lets you charge your phone and listen to music at the same time.
While some may lament that the case leaves the phone exposed, Mophie didn’t have much choice in the matter. Apple doesn’t allow accessory makers to transfer audio data through third-party Lightning port, so Mophie had to leave the original port exposed.
Mophie also ditched the Micro USB connector in favour of USB-C for wired charging. However, you can also charge without the wires. The case can charge on any Qi-enabled charging pad but will charge the iPhone first before topping up itself.
There will be a Juice Pack Access case for the iPhone X and XS, XS Max and XR. According to the accessory maker, the X and XS version provides up to 25 hours of total talk time, while the XS Max and XR versions provide up to 31 hours.
Further, there will be several colour options to pick from, including black, grey, gold and dark red for the iPhone X, XS and XS Max. XR users can choose between black, blue and standard red.
The Juice Pack Access will be available on Mophie’s website in the first quarter of this year for $119.95 USD (about $159.50 CAD). Mophie told MobileSyrup that the case would be available to Canadians through the company’s website but would retain U.S. pricing. Further, there are no details yet about availability in stores.
Update 01/08/2019: Added Canadian availability information.
Source: The Verge
