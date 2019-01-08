News
PREVIOUS|

Puffco’s ‘Peak’ is a smart cannabis dabbing device

We're getting close to finding the illusive 5G vape smartphone

Jan 8, 2019

11:51 AM EST

0 comments

Puffco

‘Dabbing’ is the act of heating up concentrated forms of cannabis extracts, like cannabis ‘butter’ or ‘shatter.’

Though technically still illegal in Canada given that certain concentrated forms of marijuana are not yet included in the federal government’s legalization strategy, dabbing is becoming an increasingly common form of consuming cannabis.

Dabbing typically requires an expensive rig and a blowtorch-like lighter, but the overall dabbing process can be complicated and intimidating as well.

This is something U.S.-based Puffco hopes to solve with its relatively straightforward ‘Peak’ smart cannabis dabbing device, which I briefly checked out at Pepcom during CES 2019.

Puffco

Similar to a loose-leaf marijuana vaporizer like the Pax 3, the water bong-like Peak features what Puffco calls “intelligent temperature calibration” as well as haptic feedback and an LED light band.

The average heat up time runs roughly 20 seconds, according to a representative from the company. A two-hour charge lasts approximately 25 dabs with the Peak..

Though Puffco’s Peak isn’t officially available in Canada, a representative from the company told me that its products are often sold in Canadian head shops. Further, the Peak is available directly from Puffco’s website with shipping to Canada for $375 USD (roughly $498 CAD).

Though cannabis is now legal across Canada, oil and other concentrated forms of marijuana are not. That said, concentrated forms of cannabis are still widely available across the country through illicit means, including dispensaries that continue to operate illegally.

The Canadian government is also expected to legalize concentrates and edible forms of cannabis at some point in the near future.

Related Articles

News

Jan 7, 2019

10:00 PM EST

Anker unveils connected car, connected home, wireless audio accessories at CES 2019

News

Nov 20, 2014

1:06 PM EST

Basis Peak coming to Canada mid-December, adding smartwatch features and heart rate streaming

News

Jan 8, 2019

12:00 PM EST

Anker unveils Roav Bolt connected car Bluetooth device at CES 2019

News

Jan 8, 2019

11:11 AM EST

Shoppers Drug Mart launches medical cannabis e-commerce platform in Ontario

Comments