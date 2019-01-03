Nintendo’s New Year sale discounts digital Switch games by up to 67 percent

Nintendo is currently holding a sale on Switch games on the digital eShop to celebrate the New Year.
Below is a highlight of some of the most notable deals:
- Arms — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- FIFA 19 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Lego DC Super-Villains — $34.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition — $36.29 (regularly $109.99)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Octopath Traveler — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Splatoon 2 — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Digital Edition — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
The deals are valid until January 10th at 8:59am PT/11:59am ET. The full list of offers can be found here.
Comments