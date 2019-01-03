News
PREVIOUS|

Nintendo’s New Year sale discounts digital Switch games by up to 67 percent

Jan 3, 2019

5:13 PM EST

0 comments

Mario Kart 8 Mario racing

Nintendo is currently holding a sale on Switch games on the digital eShop to celebrate the New Year.

Below is a highlight of some of the most notable deals:

The deals are valid until January 10th at 8:59am PT/11:59am ET. The full list of offers can be found here.

Related Articles

News

Dec 22, 2018

1:01 PM EST

Nintendo still expects to hit 100 million software units target by March 2019

News

Jun 14, 2018

8:09 PM EST

Nintendo’s eShop is hosting a ‘Super Smash Bros.’ sale

News

Jan 2, 2019

7:12 PM EST

PlayStation’s fourth week of holiday sales offers discounts of up to 70 percent

News

Dec 24, 2018

3:38 PM EST

Nintendo unveils Boxing Week 2018 deals

Comments