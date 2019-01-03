Microsoft’s rumoured webcam codenamed ‘Bari,’ related to Surface Hub 2

Microsoft’s rumoured 4K webcams are reportedly codenamed ‘Bari,’ linking them closely with the Surface Hub 2.
According to Petri, the Bari cameras are sometimes referred to as the Aruba cameras. Given that ‘Aruba’ is a codename related to the upcoming Surface Hub 2, there’s a chance we’ve already seen the Bari camera.
Microsoft has previously shown off the Surface Hub 2 with a webcam attached to it.
In other words, Bari could be that same circular, USB-C webcam we’ve seen with the Surface Hub 2 — or something closely related to it.
The webcam isn’t just a 4K USB-C camera. It also reportedly supports Windows Hello. It’s also rumoured to work with Xbox One consoles, potentially enabling automatic sign-ins.
Ultimately, this could be a boon for Windows PC users. Windows Hello is a marvel — I’ve loved it on every device I’ve used it on. A webcam with the feature would allow me to add it to my desktop, improving the Windows login experience.
Source: Petri Via: Windows Central
