Google wins FCC approval to deploy Project Soli sensors in public

Mountain View search giant Google won approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to publicly deploy new sensors that uses radar beams to map motion in a 3D space.
Dubbed ‘Project Soli,’ these sensors allow individuals to control devices without actually needing to touch a device.
In a December 31st, 2018 FCC order, the Commission found that Google’s Soli sensors would pose “minimal potential of causing harmful interference to other spectrum users and uses of the 57-64 GHz frequency band.”
According to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) U.S. Frequency Allocations chart, the 57GHz to 64GHz bands are reserved for use by Earth exploration satellites as well as inter-satellite communications.
Google used its application to waive FCC requirements regarding devices operating in the 57GHz to 64GHz frequency band, in order to deploy Soli sensors in the field at higher power levels than are currently allowed under U.S. law.
The FCC also gave Google permission to use Soli sensors while onboard aircraft.
