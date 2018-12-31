Resources
Never Make Another Writing Error Again with this Proofreading App

Dec 31, 2018

12:00 PM EST

Even the best writers make errors. Whether you’re writing emails, novels, or communist manifestos, you need to make sure that you didn’t screw up and make any stupid mistakes. There are many great programs that can assist you, but one program that really stands above the rest is WhiteSmoke Writing Assistant.

This award-winning writing enhancement software checks your work for spelling, grammar, punctuation, and style errors so you’ll never write a flawed sentence again. It gives you lifetime access to all current and future product features and works on mobile and desktop platforms. It even has a large database to check for plagiarism. If you make a lot of typos and are sick of asking all your English-major friends to proofread everything, this is the writing tool you need.

A Lifetime Premium Subscription to WhiteSmoke Writing Assistant normally costs $534.84 CAD, but you can get it now for just $105.64 CAD.

Buy it here.

