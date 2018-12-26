Resources
This $35 JavaScript & JQuery Bundle can Teach You How to Build Your own Website

Dec 26, 2018

Everyone uses the internet; there’s no question about it. But what most people don’t know is how much coding goes into developing an attractive website. Our favorite websites wouldn’t exist without Web developers creating and maintaining them. If you’re interested in learning how to create your own website, you can buy the Complete JavaScript & JQuery Programming Bundle for $34.75 CAD ($26 USD), or 98% off.

Before building your first website, you need to learn JavaScript and JQuery, and the first two courses in this bundle will teach you how to use both within an hour each. These courses will introduce you to functions and statements within JavaScript, as well as JQuery syntax, animations, and adding classes to HTML tags.

JavaScript and JQuery are just two tools in a web developer’s arsenal. This bundle also features courses on coding in HTML, CSS. If you’d like to dive even deeper into each language, Bootstrap 4 Rapid Web Development will introduce you to using the Bootstrap 4 framework with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

The Complete JavaScript & JQuery Programming Bundle contains all the knowledge needed to launch and run your own website, and you can find it for $34.75 CAD ($26 USD) in MobileSyrup Deals.

 

