Here are SaskTel’s Boxing Day deals

Saskatchewan-based Crown Carrier SaskTel has formally unveiled its collection of Boxing Day deals.
Read on below for wireless, internet and television offers.
Wireless
- New wireless customers can receive a $200 bill credit by signing up for a two-year voice and data contract
- New and existing customers can receive three months of unlimited data when purchasing a device on a two-year voice and data contract
- Buy an LG G7 One on two-year voice and data contract and receive a $100 bill credit
- Customers who purchase an eligible Samsung device on a two-year voice and data contract will receive a pair of JBL wireless on-ear headphones
Internet
- First month is free for new internet customers who bundle with wireless, with the second and third months for $24.95
- New Fusion customers get the first month of service for free
Television
- New maxTV and internet customers get the first month free when bundled with wireless, with the second and third months for $49.95
- Customers who add maxTV to internet get their first month of television for free when they bundle with wireless, with the second and third months for $24.95
- New maxTV Stream customers get their first month free, and can get two maxTV Stream media boxes for $139 in total
