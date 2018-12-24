News
Here are SaskTel’s Boxing Day deals

The Crown Carrier has deals on wireless, internet and television

Dec 24, 2018

8:00 AM EST

SaskTel HQ

Saskatchewan-based Crown Carrier SaskTel has formally unveiled its collection of Boxing Day deals.

Read on below for wireless, internet and television offers.

Wireless

  • New wireless customers can receive a $200 bill credit by signing up for a two-year voice and data contract
  • New and existing customers can receive three months of unlimited data when purchasing a device on a two-year voice and data contract
  • Buy an LG G7 One on two-year voice and data contract and receive a $100 bill credit
  • Customers who purchase an eligible Samsung device on a two-year voice and data contract will receive a pair of JBL wireless on-ear headphones

Internet

  • First month is free for new internet customers who bundle with wireless, with the second and third months for $24.95
  • New Fusion customers get the first month of service for free

Television

  • New maxTV and internet customers get the first month free when bundled with wireless, with the second and third months for $49.95
  • Customers who add maxTV to internet get their first month of television for free when they bundle with wireless, with the second and third months for $24.95
  • New maxTV Stream customers get their first month free, and can get two maxTV Stream media boxes for $139 in total

