Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in January

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This January, shows like A Series of Unfortunate Events: season 3, Sex Education and Friends from College: season 2 are set to arrive on the U.S.-based streaming platform.
This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content.
January 1st
- A Series of Unfortunate Events: season 3 [Netflix Original]
- Comedians of the world [Netflix Original]
- Pinky Malinky [Netflix Original]
- Tidying Up with Marie Kondo [Netflix Original[
January 4th
- And Breathe Normally [Netflix Film]
- Lionheart [Netflix Film]
January 9th
- GODZILLA The Plant Eater [Netflix Original]
January 10th
- When Heroes Fly [Netflix Original]
January 11th
- Friends from College: season 2 [Netflix Original]
- ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium [Netflix Original]
- Sex Education [Netflix Original]
- Solo [Netflix Film]
- The Last Laugh [Netflix Film]
January 15th
- Revenger [Netflix Film]
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry [Netflix Original]
January 18th
- Carmen Sandiego [Netflix Original]
- Close [Netflix Film]
- FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened [Netflix Original]
- GIRL [Netflix Film]
- Grace and Frankie: season 5 [Netflix Original]
- IO [Netflix Film]
- Soni [Netflix Film]
- Trigger Warning with Killer Mike [Netflix Original]
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: season 5 [Netflix Original]
January 21th
- Justice [Netflix Original]
January 24th
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes [Netflix Original]
January 25th
- Animas [Netflix Film]
- Black Earth Rising [Netflix Original]
- Club de Cuervos: season 4 [Netflix Original]
- Kingdom [Netflix Original]
- Medici: The Magnificent [Netflix Original]
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: season 4 Part 2 [Netflix Original]
January 29th
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All [Netflix Original]
