Resources
PREVIOUS|

Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in January

Dec 24, 2018

2:26 PM EST

0 comments

Netflix app

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This January, shows like A Series of Unfortunate Events: season 3, Sex Education and Friends from College: season 2 are set to arrive on the U.S.-based streaming platform.

This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content.

January 1st

  • January 4th

        • And Breathe Normally [Netflix Film]
        • Lionheart [Netflix Film]

    January 9th

        • GODZILLA The Plant Eater [Netflix Original]

    January 10th

          • When Heroes Fly [Netflix Original]

    January 11th

            • Friends from College: season 2 [Netflix Original]
            • ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium [Netflix Original]
            • Sex Education [Netflix Original]
            • Solo [Netflix Film]
            • The Last Laugh [Netflix Film]

    January 15th

            • Revenger [Netflix Film]
            • Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry [Netflix Original]

    January 18th

              • Carmen Sandiego [Netflix Original]
              • Close [Netflix Film]
              • FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened [Netflix Original]
              • GIRL [Netflix Film]
              • Grace and Frankie: season 5 [Netflix Original]
              • IO [Netflix Film]
              • Soni [Netflix Film]
              • Trigger Warning with Killer Mike [Netflix Original]
              • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: season 5 [Netflix Original]

    January 21th

            • Justice [Netflix Original]

    January 24th

              • Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes [Netflix Original]

    January 25th

              • Animas [Netflix Film]
              • Black Earth Rising [Netflix Original]
              • Club de Cuervos: season 4 [Netflix Original]
              • Kingdom [Netflix Original]
              • Medici: The Magnificent [Netflix Original]
              • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: season 4 Part 2 [Netflix Original]

    January 29th

              • Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All [Netflix Original]

Related Articles

News

Nov 30, 2018

4:16 PM EST

Canadians had the lowest cost per Netflix title — until the price increased

Resources

Dec 12, 2018

11:03 AM EST

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in January 2019

News

Nov 6, 2018

4:36 PM EST

Netflix unveils six upcoming original animation projects

News

Oct 24, 2018

12:00 PM EST

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in November

Comments