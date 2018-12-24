Microsoft reportedly working on 4K webcams for Xbox One, Windows 10

Microsoft is planning to release two 4K-capable webcams intended for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs in 2019, according to a new report from Thurrott.
Specifically, the publication said that the Windows 10 webcam will bring Windows Hello facial recognition to PCs. This would be the first time that the tech giant has offered its Hello technology in a standalone camera.
The Xbox One webcam, meanwhile, will add Kinect-like functionality to let users automatically sign into their consoles by standing in front of the camera. This is also notable given that Microsoft discontinued the Kinect in October 2017 and the Kinect adapter — which is required to use the device on Xbox One S, Xbox One X and PC — in January 2018.
It’s worth noting that Microsoft head of devices Panos Panay has suggested that the company will release standalone webcams at some point.
“Look at the camera on Surface Hub 2, note it’s a USB-C-based camera, and the idea that we can bring a high fidelity camera to an experience, you can probably guess that’s going to happen,” Panay told The Verge in October.
“Is it completing an experience or bringing the next level of an experience to something that you wanted, even if it’s not Surface? I’ve been looking at all of that.”
