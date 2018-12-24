HQ Words is finally out of its beta and available for players

HQ Words — a new Wheel of Fortune-style game from the makers of HQ Trivia — has finally launched out of beta, with CEO Rus Yusupov hosting last night’s debut round, according to TechCrunch.
Instead of players answering multiple choice questions, HQ Words has players guess popular phrases one letter at a time.
HQ Words is played live, similar to HQ Trivia, and takes place each evening at 9:30pm ET/ 6:30pm PT. You can play HQ Words on the now renamed HQ Trivia & Words app on iOS.
HQ Words will have its own hosts separate from HQ Trivia.
HQ originally launched the beta for HQ Words back in October. It appears the app is currently only available on iOS.
It’s unclear if HQ Words will be as much of a hit as HQ Trivia originally was. Trivia featured numerous guest hosts, including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart, and offered games with grand prizes up to $300,000.
HQ Trivia‘s popularity has declined in recent months, according to The Verge.
The new game launches a week after the death of the company’s co-founder Colin Kroll.
Source: TechCrunch, The Verge
Comments