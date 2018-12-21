It looks like Nike is going to take another crack at self-lacing shoes

News
The next version of Nike's self-lacing tech is going to be aimed at basketball

During its latest quarterly earnings call, Nike let slip that it’s bringing a new self-lacing shoe to the basketball market.

“We have a smart shoe designed for the perfect fit, and it’s a major step in advancing and connecting our digital transformation to product,” said Nike CEO Mark Parker

The adaptive performance platform shoe will retail for $350 USD (roughly, $475 CAD).

SoleCollector has confirmed with Nike executive vice president Andy Campion that the sportswear company is reintroducing the HyperAdapt line of shoes sometime during spring 2019.

The original Hyperadpat shoes retailed for $750 USD (roughly, $1,016 CAD) so if the next iteration comes in at $350 USD (roughly, $475 CAD), it will be a little easier to justify the purchase.

Source: SoleCollector

