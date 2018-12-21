News
Tesla adds ‘Romance Mode,’ ‘Emissions Testing Mode’ Easter eggs to cars

Dec 21, 2018

Tesla has added two more Easter eggs to its hidden software dashboard menu.

The first of the new updates is called ‘Romance Mode,’ which sets the mood in your car.

Users can tap the ‘T’ in the top corner of the Tesla dashboard and then touch the fireplace emoji. The dashboard display will turn into a roaring fireplace you can enjoy.

The other Easter egg is called ‘Emissions Testing Mode.’ It can be used to prank your friends by causing a fart noise to come out of one of the seats in the car. You enable it the same way as Romance Mode, but you need to tap on the ‘whoopee cushion’ icon instead of the fireplace.

Once selected, you need to choose what seat to make the fart sounds originate from. Then you wait until the right moment and press the left scroll wheel down to make the virtual whoopee cushion go off.

Both of these Easter eggs are hilarious, and they’ll fit in nicely with Tesla’s other easter eggs.

