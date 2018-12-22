Here are the Samsung Galaxy S10 series and Huawei P30 leaks from last week

From Samsung to Google, here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.
The leaks below encompass news from December 15th to December 21st, 2018.
Samsung
The premium Samsung Galaxy S10 with 5G connectivity is expected to feature 12GB of RAM and a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. The phone will reportedly sport a ceramic backplate, as well as a dual front-facing shooter with Samsung’s new Infinity-O display tech.
Beyond X is Samsung's first 5G mobile phone. It uses a 6.7-inch screen and will be available in South Korea and the United States. It adds a ToF sensor to the front and rear. This is the top version of the Galaxy S10. The 5G LOGO is very cool.
The 5G Samsung Galaxy S10 will reportedly only be available in the U.S. and South Korea. Additionally, the phone is to feature a time-of-flight proximity sensor on both the front and the rear of the handset.
Samsung’s 2019 flagships, will reportedly be called the Galaxy S10 Lite, the Galaxy S10 Plus and the Galaxy S10 Edge. Alongside the names, the phone are rumoured to come in black, green, blue, navy, white, yellow and ‘berry pink.’ Additionally, the devices will come with a screen protector pre-installed.
Samsung Galaxy S10 OFFICIAL NAMING: S10 Plus, S10 Edge, S10 Lite.
COLORS: Black, Green, Berry Pink, Blue, Navy, White, Yellow.
Devices will come with a screen protector pre-installed for the first time.
This leak is for both LG and Samsung.
The rumour indicates that both LG and Samsung will unveil their 5G-capable smartphones at Mobile World Congress 2019.
Huawei
The Huawei P30 is shaping up to be an imaging powerhouse. The phone is to sport 5x lossless zoom, a maximum resolution of 40-megapixel and a 24-megapixel selfie camera.
Images of the Google Pixel 3 Lite cases have surfaced online, and the cases will reportedly come in both black and clear. SlashLeak reportedly has a trust score of 100 percent.
OnePlus
OnePlus’ 5G smartphone prototype might have made its way online.
The image comes from teen leaker Ishan Agarwal. The image features an individual who resembles OnePlus CEO Pete Lau who is holding a prototype device in his hand.
There’s also a slide with the prototype that looks different from previous OnePlus handsets.
EXCLUSIVE! Here's your first look at an upcoming OnePlus Device I don't know much about. This image shows the device in prototype/designing stage and it is not final but this is probably how the device may end up looking. That's Pete (CEO of OP) in the img and the device itself. pic.twitter.com/Yau9EsgSDy
Motorola
The entirety of Motorola’s upcoming Moto G7 line has reportedly surfaced line. This rumour features the G7, G7 Plus, G7 Play and the G7 Power that all reportedly feature a notch. The G7 and G7 Plus is expected to sport a waterdrop notch and the G7 Play and G7 Power are expected to sport an iPhone X-style notch.
