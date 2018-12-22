News
Here are the Samsung Galaxy S10 series and Huawei P30 leaks from last week

Dec 22, 2018

10:09 AM EST

From Samsung to Google, here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.

The leaks below encompass news from December 15th to December 21st, 2018.

Samsung

The premium Samsung Galaxy S10 with 5G connectivity is expected to feature 12GB of RAM and a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. The phone will reportedly sport a ceramic backplate, as well as a dual front-facing shooter with Samsung’s new Infinity-O display tech.

For more about the Galaxy S10’s 12GB of RAM, click here.

The 5G Samsung Galaxy S10 will reportedly only be available in the U.S. and South Korea. Additionally, the phone is to feature a time-of-flight proximity sensor on both the front and the rear of the handset.

For more on the 5G Samsung phone and TOF proximity sensor, click here.

Samsung’s 2019 flagships, will reportedly be called the Galaxy S10 Lite, the Galaxy S10 Plus and the Galaxy S10 Edge. Alongside the names, the phone are rumoured to come in black, green, blue, navy, white, yellow and ‘berry pink.’ Additionally, the devices will come with a screen protector pre-installed.

For more on the different S10 colour variants, click here.

This leak is for both LG and Samsung.

The rumour indicates that both LG and Samsung will unveil their 5G-capable smartphones at Mobile World Congress 2019.

For more on the 5G Samsung and LG handsets, click here.

Huawei

The Huawei P30 is shaping up to be an imaging powerhouse. The phone is to sport 5x lossless zoom, a maximum resolution of 40-megapixel and a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

For more on the Huawei P30 leak, click here.

Google

Images of the Google Pixel 3 Lite cases have surfaced online, and the cases will reportedly come in both black and clear. SlashLeak reportedly has a trust score of 100 percent.

For more on the cases, click here.

OnePlus

OnePlus’ 5G smartphone prototype might have made its way online.

The image comes from teen leaker Ishan Agarwal. The image features an individual who resembles OnePlus CEO Pete Lau who is holding a prototype device in his hand.

There’s also a slide with the prototype that looks different from previous OnePlus handsets.

For more the OnePlus 5G prototype, click here.

Motorola

The entirety of Motorola’s upcoming Moto G7 line has reportedly surfaced line. This rumour features the G7, G7 Plus, G7 Play and the G7 Power that all reportedly feature a notch. The G7 and G7 Plus is expected to sport a waterdrop notch and the G7 Play and G7 Power are expected to sport an iPhone X-style notch.

For more on the Moto G7 series rumour, click here.

