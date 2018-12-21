News
Google Assistant’s sense of humour might actually be brilliant

Google Assistant should host the Oscars this year I think they're still looking for comedians

Dec 21, 2018

7:03 AM EST

A couple of users on Reddit have been posting screenshots of jokes that Google Assistant has laid on them lately — and for some strange reason, they’re hilarious.

Both of the jokes are knock-knock jokes, but neither of them go in a direction you’d expect.

It’s hard to tell if the first joke is what Google Assistant meant to say, or if it’s a glitch. Either way, it just about brought tears to my eyes.

The second joke is just as unexpected, but at least it’s a little more heartfelt. It seems like that was the actual joke with no glitch involved.

I’m not entirely sure why I find these jokes so funny — there’s a part of me that thinks I might be a robot too — but it’s probably just the holiday cheer creeping up on me. I also really like the idea that there’s a room full of writers at Google coming up with dumb jokes to load into Assistant.

If you’ve had funny interactions with Google Assistant or any other digital assistant, feel free to reach out to MobileSyrup and let us know.

Source: Reddit

