Google Assistant’s sense of humour might actually be brilliant

A couple of users on Reddit have been posting screenshots of jokes that Google Assistant has laid on them lately — and for some strange reason, they’re hilarious.
Both of the jokes are knock-knock jokes, but neither of them go in a direction you’d expect.
It’s hard to tell if the first joke is what Google Assistant meant to say, or if it’s a glitch. Either way, it just about brought tears to my eyes.
The second joke is just as unexpected, but at least it’s a little more heartfelt. It seems like that was the actual joke with no glitch involved.
I’m not entirely sure why I find these jokes so funny — there’s a part of me that thinks I might be a robot too — but it’s probably just the holiday cheer creeping up on me. I also really like the idea that there’s a room full of writers at Google coming up with dumb jokes to load into Assistant.
Source: Reddit
