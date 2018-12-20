Google Canada discounts Pixel 3 by $200, Pixel 3 XL by $250

Google has been promoting its latest flagship smartphones, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, since its Canadian launch on November 1st. However, since its original base price of $999 the cost of the Pixel 3 have been lowered.
Now, ahead of the bog Boxing Day deals, Google has further cut the cost of both Android Pie smartphones by at least $200. The Pixel 3 is now available from $799 (regularly from $999), while the Pixel 3 XL can be yours for $879 (regularly from $1129).
Google notes on its site, “Save $200 on Pixel 3 or save $250 on Pixel 3 XL. Promotion starts December 20, 2018 at 12am PT and ends January 6, 2019 at 11:59pm PT, while supplies last and subject to availability. Offer available only to Canadian residents aged 18 years or older with Canadian shipping addresses. Purchase must be made on Google Store Canada.”
Now could be the time to score this new Pixel… unless you want to wait for the rumoured Pixel 3 Lite.
Source: Google Canada
Comments