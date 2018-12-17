Clear and black Google Pixel 3 Lite cases leak: report

Images of Google Pixel 3 Lite cases have reportedly surfaced, giving us more information about the previously leaked handset.
According to the image posted to SlashLeaks, the cases will come in two colour variants, black and clear. The cases will reportedly release in other colours as well. The leak currently has a trust score of 100 percent.
Beyond just the overall shape of the phone, the cases don’t reveal much else about the often-rumoured handset.
The Pixel 3 Lite will reportedly sport a 5.56-inch IPS LCD display with a 2,220 x 1,090-pixel resolution, alongside a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a 2,915mAh battery.
It’s unclear when Google plans to actually launch the Pixel 3 Lite.
Source: SlashLeaks
Comments