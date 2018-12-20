Apple starts selling the beastly Blackmagic eGPU Pro

Apple has begun selling an upgraded version of the Blackmagic eGPU that it launched earlier in the year called the eGPU Pro.
The new version of the external GPU costs $1,549 CAD, which is quite a bit more expensive than the $899 GPU that came out in July.
The new unit is packing a Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics processor with 8GB of HBM2 memory, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB 3 ports and an HDMI 2.0 port.
The eGPU Pro is only compatible with Macs that have Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports which means that it should work with the latest MacBook Pros and Airs. It will also work with Apple’s newest desktops that have Thunderbolt 3.
To learn more about what an eGPU can do check out MobileSyrup’s breakdown of the regular Blackmagic eGPU for Mac.
Source: Apple
