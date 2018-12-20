News
PREVIOUS

Apple starts selling the beastly Blackmagic eGPU Pro

The latest Blackmagic eGPU costs a beastly $1,549 too

Dec 20, 2018

6:18 PM EST

0 comments

Blackmagic eGPU MacBook Pro

Apple has begun selling an upgraded version of the Blackmagic eGPU that it launched earlier in the year called the eGPU Pro.

The new version of the external GPU costs $1,549 CAD, which is quite a bit more expensive than the $899 GPU that came out in July.

The new unit is packing a Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics processor with 8GB of HBM2 memory, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB 3 ports and an HDMI 2.0 port.

The eGPU Pro is only compatible with Macs that have Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports which means that it should work with the latest MacBook Pros and Airs. It will also work with Apple’s newest desktops that have Thunderbolt 3.

To learn more about what an eGPU can do check out MobileSyrup’s breakdown of the regular Blackmagic eGPU for Mac.

Source: Apple

Related Articles

News

Jul 12, 2018

2:59 PM EST

Apple releases the ultimate dongle: An external GPU for the MacBook Pro

News

Dec 20, 2018

10:15 AM EST

Apple alters App Store guidelines to allow gifting of in-app purchases

News

Dec 20, 2018

1:30 PM EST

Apple’s John Giannandrea named to executive team to build out AI, machine learning strategy

News

Dec 19, 2018

7:20 PM EST

Catalysts’ protective, waterproof AirPods case is now available in the Canadian Apple Store

Comments