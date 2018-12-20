Essential is currently offering its 360-degree camera attachment for $24 USD. The promotion includes a free protective case.
In CAD, this brings the camera to roughly $32.50, plus shipping and duties. MobileSyrup is currently unable to calculate the shipping cost since the camera is currently out of stock. The deal is still live, so it seems Essential will likely make more stock available to purchase.
The camera normally retails0 for $49 USD (approximately $66 CAD), while the hard case usually costs $9 USD (approximately $12 CAD).
All in all, that’s roughly $42.50 CAD in savings for anyone that’s looking to pick up this cool Essential Phone accessory.
Source: Essential
