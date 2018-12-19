PlayStation’s second week of holiday sales offers up to 70 percent off

Following the PlayStation Holiday Sale last week, Sony has kicked off the second week of its seasonal promotion.
Like last time, this week’s sales will discount various PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games by up to 70 percent. Below is a highlight of some of the most notable offers:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $47.99, save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus (regularly $79.99)
- Batman: Arkham VR — $16.19 (regularly $26.99)
- Battlefield V — $47.99, save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus (regularly $79.99)
- Destiny 2: Forsaken — Legendary Collection — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- God of War — $34.99, save an extra five percent with PlayStation Plus (regularly $49.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man — $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack — $23.99, save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus (regularly $39.99)
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Sprint Vector — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. The PlayStation Holiday Sale runs until January 1st.
Comments