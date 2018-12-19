News
PlayStation’s second week of holiday sales offers up to 70 percent off

Dec 19, 2018

7:12 AM EST

God of War Kratos and Atreus

Following the PlayStation Holiday Sale last week, Sony has kicked off the second week of its seasonal promotion.

Like last time, this week’s sales will discount various PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games by up to 70 percent. Below is a highlight of some of the most notable offers:

The full list of deals can be found here. The PlayStation Holiday Sale runs until January 1st.

