News
PREVIOUS|

Google Home can now read G Suite calendar events

Dec 19, 2018

8:08 AM EST

0 comments

Google Home Mini speaker

It looks like support for G Suite calendars is coming to Google Homes.

According to Android Police, Google Home has begun reading off events added to G Suite calendars. Previously, this feature wasn’t supported.

It’s good to see this change coming since most work calendars have more events than a user’s personal calendar. Getting Google Home to read out work calendar events adds a lot of functionality to the features.

However, it appears there are still a few bugs to work out. Some users report that Google Home only reads G Suite calendars as part of ‘Good Morning’ and ‘Good Night’ routines.

Other users say the feature doesn’t work at all — I fall into this latter category.

It’s possible the feature is in testing, or Google is rolling it out slowly.

If you have a G Suite calendar, give it a test with your Google Home and see if it can read it. Let us know down below if this works for you.

Source: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Nov 30, 2018

11:11 AM EST

Best Buy Canada offers buy one get one free on Google Home Mini

Resources

Dec 18, 2018

8:05 PM EST

Google offers discounts on Home products and Pixelbook for the holidays

Features

Apr 25, 2018

10:19 AM EST

Google’s Waterloo office is behind many of Gmail’s new features

News

Jun 14, 2018

7:06 PM EST

G Suite admins can now monitor authorized devices that access their apps

Comments