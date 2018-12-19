Google Home can now read G Suite calendar events

It looks like support for G Suite calendars is coming to Google Homes.
According to Android Police, Google Home has begun reading off events added to G Suite calendars. Previously, this feature wasn’t supported.
It’s good to see this change coming since most work calendars have more events than a user’s personal calendar. Getting Google Home to read out work calendar events adds a lot of functionality to the features.
However, it appears there are still a few bugs to work out. Some users report that Google Home only reads G Suite calendars as part of ‘Good Morning’ and ‘Good Night’ routines.
Other users say the feature doesn’t work at all — I fall into this latter category.
It’s possible the feature is in testing, or Google is rolling it out slowly.
If you have a G Suite calendar, give it a test with your Google Home and see if it can read it. Let us know down below if this works for you.
Source: Android Police
Comments