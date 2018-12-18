Resources
PREVIOUS|

Google offers discounts on Home products and Pixelbook for the holidays

Dec 18, 2018

8:05 PM EST

0 comments

Google Home Mini speaker

Google is discounting its Home products, laptops and more for the holiday season.

The products are available on Google’s website and many of the devices are available until January 3rd.

Here are all of the products on sale, in Canadian pricing.

Check out the sale at this link.

Related Articles

News

Nov 30, 2018

11:11 AM EST

Best Buy Canada offers buy one get one free on Google Home Mini

News

Nov 19, 2018

12:56 PM EST

Chromecast can soon be added to Google Home multi-room speaker group

News

Dec 18, 2018

1:30 PM EST

Test your grasp of 2018 search trends with Google’s Game of the Year

News

Dec 13, 2018

4:23 PM EST

Google Home app version 2.8 adds new quality of life improvements

Comments