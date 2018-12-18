Google is discounting its Home products, laptops and more for the holiday season.
The products are available on Google’s website and many of the devices are available until January 3rd.
Here are all of the products on sale, in Canadian pricing.
- Google Home Mini: $39 (Reg. $79) on sale until January 17th
- Google Home: $99 (Reg. $179) on sale until January 3rd
- Google Home Max: $399 (Reg. $499) on sale until January 3rd
- Chromecast + Google Home: $74 (Reg. $124) on sale until January 3rd
- Nest Hello + Home Mini: $n299.99 (Reg $378) on sale until January 3rd
- Nest Thermostat E + Home Mini: $229 (Reg. $308) on sale until January 3rd
- Nest Learning Thermostat + Home Mini: $329 ( Reg. $408) on sale until January 3rd
- Pixelbook: $999 (Reg. $1,299) on sale until January 3rd
- Pixel Buds: $179 (Reg. $219) on sale until December 21st
- My Case for Pixel 2 and 3: $50 (Reg $65) on sale until December 31st
