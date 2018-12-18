Best Buy Canada Boxing Day 2018 tech deals [Complete list]

Best Buy Canada is currently running its pre-Boxing Day sale now, but if you’re patient enough you can score these deals below from the retailer’s actual upcoming Boxing Day promotions. The deals officially start online at 6PM EST on December 24th, and physical locations will open its doors at 6AM local time on December 26th.
You can check out the flyer here at Best Buy Canada.
Smartphones (in-store only)
- Google Pixel 3, 64GB – $0.00 with 2-year contract with Free $300.00 Gift Card (Reg. $99.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S8 – $0.00 with select 2-year contract with Free $200.00 Gift Card (Reg. $439.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S9 – $0.00 with 2-year contract with Free $300.00 Gift Card (Reg. $249.99)[December 26 to 31]
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ – $0.00 with 2-year contract with Free $200.00 Gift Card (Reg. $379.99)
- Apple iPhone 7, 32GB – $0.00 with 2-year contract with Free $200.00 Gift Card (Reg. $99.99) [December 26 to 31]
- Apple iPhone 8, 64GB – $0.00 with 2-year contract with Free $300.00 Gift Card (Reg. $129.99)[December 26 to 31]
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus, 64GB – $0.00 with 2-year contract + Free $200.00 Gift Card (Reg. $249.99)
- Apple iPhone X, 64GB – $0.00 with 2-year contract with Free $200.00 Gift Card (Reg. $299.99)
- Apple iPhone XR, 64GB – $0.00 with 2-year contract with Free $200.00 Gift Card (Reg. $99.99)
- Apple iPhone XS, 64GB – $99.99 with 2-year contract (Reg. $459.99)
Smart home
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6-Quart – $89.99 (Reg. $159.99)
- iRobot Roomba 960 WiFi Connected Vacuumg Robot – $599.99 (Reg. $799.99)
- iRobot Roomba 980 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum Robot – $799.99 (Reg. $999.99)
- August Bluetooth Smart Lock – $129.99 (Reg $199.99)
- Google Home – $99.99 (Reg. $179.99)
- Google Home Max – $399.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- Google Home Mini – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Netgear Arlo Wireless Security System with 4 720p Cameras – $369.99 (Reg. $549.99)
- Netgear Arlo Pro Wireless Security System with 2 720p Cameras – $379.99 (Reg. $449.99)
- Philips Hue A19 Smart LED Light Bulb Starter Kit with Dimmer Switch and 2 Google Home Minis – $179.99 (Reg. $389.99)
- Phillips Hue 80″ Lightstrip Plus with 40″ Extension – $94.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Tile Mate Bluetooth Item Tracker Bundle with Google Home Mini – $69.99 (Reg. $149.99)
- TP-LINK Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini, 2 Pack – $44.99 (Reg. $54.99)
- Yale Assure Lock SL Slim Touchscreen Lock – $149.99 (Reg. $219.99)
Wearables
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – $339.99 (Reg. $419.99)
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor – $159.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Fitbit Versa Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – $199.99 (Reg. $249.99)
Computers and Tablets
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5″ with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD $1049.99 (Reg. $1299.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3″ with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD $999.99 (Reg. $1179.99)
- Apple iPad 9.7″ Wi-Fi, 32GB – $379.99 (Reg. $429.99)
- Apple iPad 9.7″ Wi-Fi, 128GB – $469.99 (Reg. $549.99)
- Apple iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi, 128GB – $379.99 (Reg. $529.99)
- Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 – $1529.99 (Reg. $1729.99)
- ASUS Vivobook 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $649.99 (Reg. $849.99)
- Dell 14″ 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $899.99 (Reg. $1099.99)
- HP 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive – $599.99 (Reg. $799.99)
- HP ENVY x360 15.6″ 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $999.99 (Reg. $1099.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 330S 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $749.99 (Reg. $999.99)
Audio and Home Entertainment
- Samsung 130-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer – $149.99 (Reg. $169.99)
- Samsung 340-Watt Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer – $299.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- Samsung Gear IconX In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $179.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- Sony 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos Network AV Receiver – $349.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- Sony 300-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer – $499.99 (Reg. $799.99)
- Sony EXTRA BASS Over-Ear Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones – $149.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- Sony In-Ear Sound Isolating Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – $179.99 (Reg. $219.99)
- UE BLAST Waterproof Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Speaker with Amazon Alexa – $129.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- UE BOOM 2 2018 Holiday Edition Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $99.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- UE MEGABOOM 2018 Holiday Edition Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $149.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- UE WonderBoom Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $69.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 Over-Ear Bluetooth Sound-Isolating Headphones – $169.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- Sonos PLAYBAR Sound Bar – $749.99 (Reg. $899.99)
- Sonos Beam Sound Bar with Alexa – $439.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- Audio Technica Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $179.99 (Reg. $279.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats 3 In-Ear Bluetooth Sport Headphones – $149.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Blue Yeti Desktop USB Cardioid Microphone – $129.99 (Reg. $179.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $399.99 (Reg. $449.99)
- Denon 7.2 Channel 4K Ultra HD Network AV Receiver – $399.99 (Reg. $749.99)
- Denon 9.2 Channel 4K Ultra HD Network AV Receiver – $1299.99 (Reg. $1999.99)
- HyperX CloudX Gaming Headset – $79.99 (Reg. $109.99)
- Jabra Elite Sport In-Ear Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds – $159.99 (Reg. $279.99)
- Jaybird X3 Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Sport Headphones – $89.99 (Reg. $159.99)
- LG 500-Watt 5.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer – $699.99 (Reg. $899.99)
- Logitech G433 Wired Gaming Headset – $79.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Logitech G933 Wireless Gaming Headset – $129.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- NVIDIA SHIELD TV Gaming Edition 4K HDR Streaming Media Player, 16GB – $209.99 (Reg. $279.99)
- Onkyo TX-RZ820 7.2 Channel Network AV Receiver – $699.99 (Reg. $1599.99)
Accessories and various things
- SanDisk Extreme Plus 64GB microSD Memory Card – $27.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive – $179.99 (Reg. $219.99)
- Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive – $69.99 (Reg. $149.99)
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $129.99 (Reg. $169.99)
- Razer DeathAdder Elite 16000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – $49.99 (Reg. $72.99)
- Samsung 32″ 4K 60Hz 4ms GTG VA LED Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $449.99 (Reg. $579.99)
- Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC UHS-1 Memory Card – $39.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Alienware 24.5″ 240Hz 1ms GTG TN LED Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-Sync – $599.99 (Reg. $699.99)
- ASUS 23.6″ 75Hz 1ms GTG TN LED Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $139.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- ASUS 27″ 75Hz 1ms GTG TN LED Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $189.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- Belkin BOOST UP Wireless Charging Pad – $49.99 (Reg. $69.99)
- Corsair K70 LUX RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Cherry MX Red – $129.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- HP OMEN 24.5″ 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS LCD Gaming Monitor – $299.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- Lexar Media 64GB microSDXC Class 10 Memory Card – $22.99 (Reg. $39.99)
- Lexar Media 128GB microSDXC Class 10 Memory Card – $34.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Linksys Max-Stream Wireless AC2200 Tri-Band Gigabit Router – $149.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Linksys Velop AC2200 Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, 3 Pack – $429.99 (Reg. $599.99)
- Mophie Charge Stream Pad+ Wireless Charger – $49.99 (Reg. $69.99)
- WD Elements 3TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive – $89.99 (Reg. $149.99)
- WD My Book 4TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive – $109.99 (Reg. $139.99)
- Logitech G502 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse – $49.99 (Reg. $76.99)
- Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum Wireless/USB Gaming Mouse – $99.99 (Reg. $179.99)
- Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $119.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel – $249.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- Logitech Harmony 665 Advanced Remote Control – $49.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Logitech Harmony Companion Remote Control – $99.99 (Reg. $179.99)
- Logitech Harmony Ultimate Home – $179.99 (Reg. $349.99)
- Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Mouse – $89.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Garmin Speak Plus GPS and Dashcam with Amazon Alexa – $149.99 (Reg. $269.99)
- Nokia Body+ Wi-Fi Smart Scale and Body Analyzer – $79.99 (Reg. $129.99)
Video Games
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $59.99 (Reg. $89.99)
- Nintendo Switch Super Mario Party Bundle – $379.99 (Reg. $459.99)
- Xbox One PUBG Limited Edition Wireless Controller – $54.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle – $299.99 (Reg. $379.99)
- Xbox One X 1TB Battlefield V Gold Rush Bundle – $469.99 (Reg. $599.99)
- PlayStation DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller – $49.99 (Reg. $74.99)
- PlayStation VR Borderlands 2 and Beat Saber Bundle – $319.99 (Reg. $449.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4, Xbox One) – $29.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Battlefield V (PS4, Xbox One) – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4, Xbox One) – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Carnival Games (Switch) – $29.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Switch) – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Far Cry 5 (PS4, Xbox One) – $29.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- FIFA 19 for (PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Hitman 2 (PS4, Xbox One) – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Just Cause 4: Day One Edition (PS4, Xbox One) – $59.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Mario Tennis Aces (Switch) – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- NHL 19 (PS4, Xbox One) – $29.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Octopath Traveler (Switch) – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4, Xbox One) – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- The Crew 2 (PS4, Xbox One) – $19.99 (Reg. $79.99)
Cameras
- Panasonic LUMIX G7 Mirrorless Camera with 14-42mm and 45-150mm Lens Kit – $699.99 (Reg. $899.99)
- GoPro HERO7 Black Camera Bundle with GoPro Travel Kit – $529.99 (Reg. $609.99)
- Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm/70-300mm Lenses and Accessory Kit – $649.99 (Reg. $1099.99)
- Canon EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR Camera with 55-250mm Lens and Accessory Kit – $779.99 (Reg. $1399.99)
- Canon EOS Rebel T100 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm/75-300mm Lenses – $399.99 (Reg. $829.99)
TV
- Samsung 50″ 4K HDR LED Tizen Smart TV – $499.99 (Reg. $699.99)
- Samsung 55″ 4K HDR LED Tizen Smart TV – $799.99 (Reg.$899.99)
- Sony 55″ X750F 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $849.99 (Reg. $1099.99)
- Sony 55″ X800E 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $899.99 (Reg. $1199.99)
- Sony 55″ X900F 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1299.99 (Reg. $1699.99)
- Sony 65″ X850F 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1499.99 (Reg. $1999.99)
- Sony 65″ X900F 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1999.99 (Reg. $2599.99)
- LG 43″ 4K HDR LED webOS 4.0 Smart TV – $429.99 (Reg. $599.99)
- LG 55″ B8 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $1799.99 + FREE $100.00 Gift Card (Reg. $2699.99)
- LG 65″ B8 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $2799.99 (Reg. $3699.99)
- LG 55″ C8 4K HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $1999.99 (Reg. $2999.99)
- LG 65″ 4K HDR LED webOS 4.0 Smart TV – $899.99 (Reg. $1399.99)
- LG 75″ 4K HDR Smart LED TV – $1199.99 (Reg. $2399.99)
- Sharp 50″ 1080p LED Roku Smart TV – $389.99 (Reg. $549.99)
- Sharp 50″ 4K HDR LED Roku Smart TV – $399.99 (Reg. $699.99)
- Toshiba 49″ 1080p LED Smart TV, Fire TV Edition – $399.99 (Reg. $549.99)
- Toshiba 55″ 4K HDR LED Smart TV, Fire TV Edition – $499.99 + FREE Amazon Echo Dot (Reg. $699.99)
- RCA Scenium 60″ 4K HDR LED TV – $499.99 (Reg. $799.99)
Source: Best Buy Canada
Comments