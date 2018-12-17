Here’s what’s coming to Crave in January 2019

Bell has announced all of the new shows and movies set to start streaming on its Crave service in January 2018.
Below is a comprehensive list of everything set to hit the service.
January 1st
- The Hangover
- Super Troopers
- Super Troopers 2
- The Beaverton Year In Review
January 2nd
- The Little Vampire
- Octavio is Dead
January 3rd
- Megamind
January 4th
- Another Period: season 3
- Highway Through Hell: season 3
- Hedgehogs
- Truth or Dare
- Tully
- The Ladybug
- This Is Not Happening: season 4A
- Star Trek: Short Trek “Escape Artist”
January 5th
- Daphne and Velma
January 7th
- Mommy’s Little Angel
January 10th
- The Domestics
January 11th
- First Reformed
- Mighty Jungle: season 2
- Finding Escobar’s Millions
- Boss: season 1
January 13th
- True Detective: season 3
January 17
- Mommy’s Little Angel
- Our House
January 18th
- Overboard
- Yo Gabba Gabba: seasons 1-4
- Delilah & Julius: seasons 1-2
- Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean
January 19th
- Brexit
- Ocean’s 8
January 20th
- Black Monday
- Crashing
- High Maintenance
- SMILF: season 2
January 23rd
- Mistrust
January 24th
- Room for Rent
- Indian Horse
January 25th
- Mosaic: season 25
- The Doodlebops: season 1-2
- The Amazing Adrenalini Brothers: season 1-2
- Alaska: The Last Frontier
- Strike Back: season 6
January 31st
- Eye on Juliet
Also premiering in January is Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Tag and Sicario: Day of Soldado
Last Chance Programming
- Christmastime in South Park (January 6th)
- Doctor Who: The Christmas Special (January 6th)
- The Original Santa Claus Parade 2018 (January 6th)
- A Russell Peters Christmas Special
- Comedy Central’s All-Star Non-Denominational Christmas Special
- A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All (January 6th)
- Bad Santa 2 (January 7th)
- Brimstone (January 8th)
- Blair Witch (January 9th)
- Devil the Dark (January 12th)
- Fist Fight (January 15th)
- Boo! A Medea Halloween (January 30th)
- Middle School: The Worst Years (January 31st)
- Megamind (January 31st)
- Super Troopers (January 31st)
- The Hangover (January 31st)
Shows/Movies coming February
- Desus and Mero
- Detroiters: season 2
- Tosh.0: season 10
