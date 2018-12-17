Resources
Here’s what’s coming to Crave in January 2019

Dec 17, 2018

1:55 PM EST

0 comments

Bell has announced all of the new shows and movies set to start streaming on its Crave service in January 2018.

Below is a comprehensive list of everything set to hit the service.

January 1st

January 2nd

  • The Little Vampire
  • Octavio is Dead

January 3rd

  • Megamind

January 4th

January 5th

  • Daphne and Velma

January 7th

  • Mommy’s Little Angel

January 10th

  • The Domestics

January 11th

January 13th

January 17

  • Our House

January 18th

  • Overboard
  • Yo Gabba Gabba: seasons 1-4
  • Delilah & Julius: seasons 1-2
  • Pete Holmes: Dirty  Clean

January 19th

  • Brexit
  • Ocean’s 8

January 20th

January 23rd

  • Mistrust

January 24th

  • Room for Rent
  • Indian Horse

January 25th

  1. Mosaic: season 25
  2. The Doodlebops: season 1-2
  3. The Amazing Adrenalini Brothers: season 1-2
  4. Alaska: The Last Frontier
  5. Strike Back: season 6

January 31st

  • Eye on Juliet

Also premiering in January is Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Tag and Sicario: Day of Soldado

Last Chance Programming

  • Christmastime in South Park (January 6th)
  • Doctor Who: The Christmas Special (January 6th)
  • The Original Santa Claus Parade 2018 (January 6th)
  • A Russell Peters Christmas Special
  • Comedy Central’s All-Star Non-Denominational Christmas Special
  • A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All (January 6th)
  • Bad Santa 2 (January 7th)
  • Brimstone (January 8th)
  • Blair Witch (January 9th)
  • Devil the Dark (January 12th)
  • Fist Fight (January 15th)
  • Boo! A Medea Halloween (January 30th)
  • Middle School: The Worst Years (January 31st)
  • Megamind (January 31st)
  • Super Troopers (January 31st)
  • The Hangover (January 31st)

Shows/Movies coming February

  • Desus and Mero
  • Detroiters: season 2
  • Tosh.0: season 10

