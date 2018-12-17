HTC’s new Desire 12s features Pixel-like design, Snapdragon 435

HTC is adding a new model to its Desire 12 lineup.
Dubbed the Desire 12s, the newest member of the Desire family fits in between the Desire 12 and Desire 12+ — which HTC released earlier this year — and includes a mix of internal components from the two. It also features a new design that reminiscent of the Pixel lineup’s two-tone hardware.
Like its siblings, HTC’s newest smartphone includes a 1280 x 720 pixel display. It’s 5.7-inches, putting right in the middle of the Desire 12’s 5.5-inch screen and the Desire 12+’s 6.0-inch display.
It also features a single 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 aperture. That’s a slightly faster lens than the one featured in the Desire 12 and Desire 12+. That said, it doesn’t include the Desire 12+’s 2-megapixel depth sensor.
On the front of the handset, HTC has paired the Desire 12s’ f/2.2 aperture lens with a 13-megapixel sensor. The Desire 12 features the highest resolution front-facing camera of HTC’s three Desire 12 smartphones.
The Desire 12s is powered by a Snapdragon 435 chipset, supported by either 3GB or 4GB of RAM, depending on the model. The phone also features 32GB or 64GB of internal storage and a 3,075mAh battery. The nice thing here is that the 12s features a higher capacity battery than its siblings.
Otherwise, the Desire 12s is a mostly mid-tier effort.
While it’s unlikely to come to Canada, the Desire 12 is interesting insofar as HTC continues to release new smartphones, despite this being a year in which the company sold its smartphone division to Google. During its most recent earnings report, HTC said it planned to continue releasing new phones through the end of 2018 and into 2019.
Source: HTC
