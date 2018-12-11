Giphy iOS app update brings new GIF keyboard and more

Giphy users will have an easier time sharing their favourite GIFs in any app thanks to a new update.
The Giphy app update brings a new GIF keyboard option for iOS users. The keyboard lets you share GIFs in any iOS app that supports multimedia.
Like most alternate keyboards, users can access the Giphy keyboard from the globe in the bottom left-hand corner of the iOS keyboard. It’s available as a language option from that menu once you turn it on in Settings.
The keyboard lets users scroll through trending GIFs and Stickers, as well as search for specific ones. There’s also an option to make your own GIFs and, if you have an iPhone X or newer, Stickers.
Making custom GIFs and Stickers is reasonably straightforward. The app uses your phone camera, so it’s a matter of pointing your phone at what you want to turn into a GIF and holding the button. Then you can add text and other features to the GIF.
Additionally, the company says the update is thanks to a larger mobile development team following the acquisition of TapSlash in January 2018. The small company’s five team members are now a part of Giphy. This is also the first time the company has announced the acquisition.
You can download Giphy for free from the iOS App Store. If you’ve already got Giphy, just update it to get the new features.
Source: Digital Trends
