Bell Aliant is increasing service fees by $9

Bell Aliant is increasing the cost of its services for all Atlantic Canadian customers by $9 CAD, according to a notice from Bell.
The carrier says the increase is a result of investments towards network infrastructure so customers have better entertainment technology and faster internet.
“In order to support these investments, the monthly rate of your 3-service bundle will increase by $9 as of your first billing period after February 1, 2019,” Bell said in the notice.
When MobileSyrup reached out to Bell for further information, the carrier said the service access cost increase will only affect customers in Atlantic Canada.
Source: Bell
