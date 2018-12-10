News
Instagram Direct now lets you send audio messages

Dec 10, 2018

3:52 PM EST

Instagram on the OnePlus 6T

Instagram’s joining the voice messaging game with a new feature rolling out to the app now.

Instagram Direct users will be able to send each other audio clips up to one minute long in both private and group chats.

Instagram Direct audio messages

To send a voice message, you’ll have to press and hold on the microphone button in a Direct chat. The text box will turn blue while you record. When you let go, the audio sends. If you want to re-record a message, drag your finger over to the trash can to delete the recording.

Instagram is a little behind when it comes to audio messages. Apple has supported it with its Messages app for some time, and WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and others support it as well.

The feature is coming to both Instagram’s iOS and Android app.

