MobileSyrup Holiday Gift Guide – Laptops and tablets [2018 Edition]

Laptops and Tablets
Laptops and tablets are a diverse category, with several different needs to fill. Whether for entertainment or productivity, there’s a machine out there for you.
Because of that, we made sure to cover a widerange of options in our laptop and tablet guide this year.
If you need power, portability, adaptability or just something to watch Netflix on, you’re sure to find the perfect gift below.
Surface Pro 6
Microsoft refreshed its excellent Surface Pro Laptop line with a new processor this year. If you’re looking to get the best 2-in-1 Windows laptop for someone, the Surface Pro 6 is the way to go.
$1,179.99
iPad Pro (2018)
Apple has made a big move with the iPad Pro this year and it might be the first iPad that you can truly use for work. Faster, more powerful and with a beautiful screen, the Pro is a great option.
$999
Pixel Slate
Google made an effort to create the ultimate Chrome OS tablet experience with its new Pixel Slate. The Slate’s hardware is incredibly nice, and while the software leaves a bit to be desired, it’s still a great option for the Google fan in your life.
$849
iPad (2018)
For people that don’t need an iPad Pro, Apple makes an exceptional lower-end iPad with a much more reasonable cost. It still has Apple Pencil 1 support and fast enough specs that you can pretty much do anything you want on it.
$429
Dell Chromebook 11
Dell’s Chromebook 11 is a great low-cost Chromebook option for kids who need a computer for school, but might not require the extra bells and whistles of a Windows or macOS machine.
$299
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
The Tab S4 is Samsung’s latest crack at the tablet space. With plenty of entertainment options as well as support for mice and keyboards with Samsung Dex, the S4 makes for a solid hybrid device.
$869.99
Microsoft Surface Laptop
Microsoft has steadily made its Surface Laptop line better every year. This year's model is no exception, with great specs and a fabulous design to back it all up. Plus, it has one of the best laptop keyboards.
$1,049.99
Acer Chromebook 15
This is a big Chromebook that's perfect for getting work done. It has a large battery and a huge 1080p screen to match, so writing in Google Docs or just watching videos online is totally immersive.
$499
Dell XPS 13
One of the best Windows laptops has gotten even better. The XPS 13 is powerful, slim and beautiful thanks to a lovely new rose gold option. The perfect laptop for someone who needs portable power.
$1,199.99
Apple MacBook
Apple's smallest MacBook often gets overlooked due to its high price tag and average performance. That said, for regular people, it's fantastic. Its small size and fanless design make it a joy to use.
$1,729
