Koodo brings back $60/10GB plan for some existing customers

After a relatively quiet Black Friday, Koodo is offering some current subscribers last year’s $60/10GB rate plan.
News of the promotion was shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘pitahbread,’ who reports they were able to switch over to the plan by logging into Koodo’s online Self Serve webpage. According to the screenshot the poster shared (see below), switching over to the $60/10GB plan requires taking on a Small or Medium tab with the carrier.
According to ‘pitahbread,’ beyond “offer expires soon,” there’s no listed end date to the promotion. They say the plan also includes unlimited Canada-wide calling.
As is usually the case with these type of promotions, your mileage may vary. However, a variety of other RFD users in the same thread report they were able to switch over to the plan by calling Koodo customer service. Escalating the call to retention was not required.
If you’re a Koodo customer, let us know in the comment section if you find success trying to take advantage of this offer.
Source: RedFlagDeals Via: iPhone in Canada
