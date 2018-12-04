Apple Pay now accepts Bank of America cards in Canada

Apple Pay is now available with Canadian Bank of America card users. These users can now register their card information within the Apple Pay wallet.
Apple Pay allows users to pay for purchases with without having to pull out their wallet. Whether it’s online or in-person users can use their debit or credit card information that’s securely kept on the device.
Bank of America has partnered with Apple Pay since its launch in the U.S. In fact, in the U.S. users can even make ATM withdrawals with Apple Pay.
In Canada, Apple is also available at a number of banks, including RBC, Scotiabank, Bank of Montreal, CIBC, ATB and more. To find out all of the banks that accept Apple, click here.
Source: Apple Via: Apple Insider
