Android 9 Pie rolling out to LG G7 One devices

The update makes the LG G7 One among the first to receive Pie in Canada

Nov 27, 2018

10:27 AM EST

0 comments

Canada’s newest Android One phone, the LG G7 One, is getting an update to Android 9 Pie in addition to its November security patch.

The G7 One will be one of the few Android phones in the Canadian market that has the update. Others include the OnePlus 6 and 6T, Google’s Pixel phones, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the Essential Phone and Sony’s XZ2 series. Plus, there are more with updates on the way.

Being an Android One device, the G7 One was supposed to get timely updates to Google’s latest software and so far, while it may be slightly behind others, it is still one of the first few devices to get updated to Android 9.

The update adds features like ‘Adaptive battery,’ ‘Adaptive brightness‘ and a refreshed software design that uses more of Google’s modern designs.

Users can download the update from the software update section of their phone’s settings when it rolls out to them.

