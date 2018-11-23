VPNhub offers returning customers up to 70 percent off on Black Friday

Online porn streaming giant Pornhub is getting in on the Black Friday action with a discount on its VPN service VPNhub.
The deal, which is only available for returning customers, offers up to 70 percent off the Premium service.
Considering the Premium tier, which removes ads and allows users to pick from more servers and speeds, typically costs $16.49 a month or $112.99 a year, that’s a pretty significant discount.
For new customers, VPNhub offers a free week of Premium so you can test out the service.
VPNhub rolled out in May as a simple solution for people who wanted to make their internet browsing more secure.
You can sign up for VPNhub Premium here.
VPNhub is available on iOS, Android, Mac and Windows.
