An Apple patent indicates that the company might have plans to make its next smartphone look a little more modern.
The patent suggests that Apple is experimenting with micro and nano texturing methods that allow the devices to shift from a monochromatic finish to more rainbow-inspired colour effects, gradients and a variety of other hues.
Additionally, the patent indicates that Apple may be looking into sandblasting techniques to control the shift in colour tones as well as create a textured groove pattern.
All in, it looks like Apple’s next smartphone might have colour gradients and shifting similar to the OnePlus 6T’s Thunder Purple variant.
It’s unclear if Apple will apply this to a premium device, or if the colour technology will be featured in a more affordable smartphone like the successor to the iPhone XR.
The patent was first reported by MySmartPrice. It’s important to note that the publication doesn’t source where it found the patent. Further, MobileSyrup wasn’t able to independently locate the patent filing, though MySmartPrice is typically a reliable source.
Source: MySmartPrice
