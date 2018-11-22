SyrupCast
SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 185: The human cost of Black Friday

Nov 22, 2018

1:25 PM EST

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic, staff reporters Brad Shankar and Jon Lamont, and telecom reporter Sameer Chhabra, get in the shopping mood just in time for Black Friday.

Both Brad and Jon have previous experience working at Best Buy for Black Friday. The SyrupCast team talks about what working through a Black Friday means from an employee’s perspective.

The team then talks about some of the best deals out there for this year’s Canadian Black Friday.

Tune in to hear the inside scoop and the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.

Total runtime: 35:52
Life of a Retail Employee: 2:00
Black Friday deals: 29:20
Shoutouts: 32:10

Igor gives his shoutout to Igor Prime. Brad gives his shoutout to his former team at Best Buy Heartland. Jon’s shoutout went to the Pixel Slate. And finally, Sameer’s shoutout goes to the Switch.

Comments