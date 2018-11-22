Samsung to call its upcoming foldable display smartphone ‘Galaxy Flex’: report

When it finally releases its first foldable display smartphone sometime next year, Samsung will call the device the “Samsung Galaxy Flex,” according to the Wall Street Journal.
Citing an anonymous source, the publication reports the company is alternatively considering a simpler “Samsung Flex”. However, given the ubiquity of Samsung’s Galaxy brand, it seems more likely, at least to me personally, that Samsung would go with the former rather than the latter.
Previously, the majority of reports referred to the upcoming device as either the Galaxy F or Galaxy X.
At the company’s recent Samsung Developer Conference in San Francisco, California, Samsung showed off the upcoming device. If the Galaxy Flex is anything like the prototype we saw, it will be capable of switching between a 7.3-inch tablet mode and 4.5-inch smartphone mode.
It’s likely we’ll learn more about the Galaxy Flex in the coming weeks before its release.
Source: Wall Street Journal Via: Pocket-lint
