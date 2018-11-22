Fido launches $75/10GB BYOD Pulse plan

Toronto-based Rogers flanker brand Fido is offering bring-your-own-device subscribers a 10GB ‘Pulse’ plan for $75.
The plan comes with unlimited Canada-wide calling, as well as unlimited international text, picture and video messaging.
As with all Pulse plans, subscribers can access five free hours of data.
Vancouver-based Telus flanker brand Koodo Mobile recently announced a similar $75/10GB promotion, though it’s worth noting that Koodo’s plan is actually a 5GB base plan with a 24-month 5GB bonus.
Toronto-based Bell flanker brand Virgin Mobile is also offering a 5GB base plan with a 24-month 5GB bonus for $75.
Though the promotion is taking place during the same period, this plan doesn’t appear to be part of Fido’s 2018 Black Friday deals.
A comprehensive list of Rogers and Fido Black Friday promotions can be found here.
Comments