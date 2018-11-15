Scotiabank’s new business banking app includes integrated security tokens

Scotiabank showcased Canada’s first mobile business banking app with integrated security tokens.
Shown off at the 2018 Association of Financial Professionals Conference in Chicago, the ‘ScotiaConnect Mobile Banking for Business’ app hopes to help businesses manage finances on the go.
Scotiabank designed the app for corporate treasury departments, CEOs and owners of small- or medium-sized businesses. It allows them to use their smartphone to view balances and transactions.
Additionally, users can approve and submit payments, as well as submit and approve account transfers and bill payments.
“We recognize that our business customers need access to their banking whenever they want, wherever they are,” said Rania Llewellyn, executive vice president of global business banking at Scotiabank.
“The convenience and security of a mobile banking app with an integrated security token offers the flexibility and security they need to stay connected wherever they are.”
The integrated security token allows for seamless and secure access into the app through a security PIN or biometrics like TouchID or FaceID.
Overall, it’s a great addition to the business banking world that should help professionals get more done on the go.
You can download the ScotiaConnect Mobile Banking for Business app on iOS and Android for free.
Source: Scotiabank
