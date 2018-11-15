Telus, Vancouver hip-hop artist SonReal release anti-cyberbullying song

Telus has partnered with Vancouver-based hip-hop artist and Juno nominee SonReal to release an anti-cyberbullying song ‘No More.’
The song, available now on Spotify, Apple Music and all other streaming platforms, was written in support of Telus’ ‘#EndBullying’ campaign.
Along with the song, there’s a music video coming soon. Additionally, a bilingual version of ‘No More’ featuring Safia Nolin will come to Quebec.
“Music is a universal language, and we believe that it has the power to drown out negativity online and rally Canadians behind #EndBullying,” said Jill Schnarr, vice president of corporate citizenship and communications at Telus.
“We’re grateful to have partners like SonReal and Safia Nolin who are as passionate as we are about this issue, and hope we inspire others to join TELUS in our mission to end cyberbullying and make the digital world a friendlier place.”
Additionally, the telecom hosted a “Rap Battle for Good” event on November 15th at the WE Global Learning Centre in Toronto. Kardinal Offishall MC’d the event, which put a twist on the traditional rap battle by featuring uplifting and positive messages.
Further, SonReal performed ‘No More’ live at the event. The hip-hop artist will also perform ‘No More’ in Vancouver at an exclusive pre-celebration event in advance of WE Day Family on November 21st and WE Day Vancouver on November 22nd.
A portion of the song’s profits will be donated to the Telus Friendly Future Foundation to support #EndBullying programs.
Additionally, Telus will donate $1 to support #EndBullying programs with every Telus Wise Digita Pledge made on Telus’ website. Further, the carrier will also donate $25 to WE Charity for every new smartphone activation on a two-year plan made over the Black Friday weekend.
