Toronto-based ecobee kicks off Black Friday smart home deals

Toronto-based ecobee has launched its Black Friday deals for smart home products.
The following deals are now available on ecobee.com:
ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat — $189 CAD (regularly $219)
ecobee4 Smart Thermostat — $279 (regularly $329) with bonus room sensor (regularly $40 on its own)
ecobee Switch+ Smart light switch — $95 (regularly $119)
Starting November 14th at 12:01am PT/3:01am ET, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowes will also begin offering these deals on their websites.
