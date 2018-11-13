News
Toronto-based ecobee kicks off Black Friday smart home deals

Nov 13, 2018

6:04 PM EST

Toronto-based ecobee has launched its Black Friday deals for smart home products.

The following deals are now available on ecobee.com:

ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat — $189 CAD (regularly $219)
ecobee4 Smart Thermostat — $279 (regularly $329) with bonus room sensor (regularly $40 on its own)
ecobee Switch+ Smart light switch — $95 (regularly $119)

Starting November 14th at 12:01am PT/3:01am ET, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowes will also begin offering these deals on their websites.

