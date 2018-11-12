Walmart Canada announces its early Black Friday tech deals

Following other retailers in delivering its ‘Early Black Friday” offers, Walmart Canada has unveiled its discounted tech items. The sale starts November 15th at 12:01am EST or 7:00am in-store. Here’s a summary of what’s available:
- Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle for $229.96
- Sony Play Station 4 1TB Slim Core for $379.96
- Nintendo Switch for $379.96
- Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Bundle for $599.96
- Telus Alcatel U50 Smartphone for $69.00
- Samsung Galaxy J3 16GB Smartphone for $189.00
- Splatoon 2 for Switch for $49.96 (regular price $79.96)
- God of War for PS4 for $29.96 (regular price $49.96)
- Sanyo 50″ 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR 10 for $398.00 (regular price $548.00)
- Samsung 58″ UHD 4K Flat Smart TV for $698.00 (regular price $998.00)
- RCA 40″ LED HDTV for $148.00 (regular price $298.00)
- RCA 65″ 4K UHD TV for $498.00 (regular price $798.00)
- Beats by Dr. Dre EP Headphones for $69.00 (regular price $129.94)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $179.00 (regular price $329.94)
- Wicked Audio OMEN Wireless with Mic + Track Control Headphones for $19.98 (regular price $39.98)
- Sony XRS XB01 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $34.00 (regular price $49.88)
- Wicked Audio Endo On-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $24.98 (regular price $49.98)
- RCA 10.1″ Android Tablet for $99.98 (regular price $149.98)
- Acer Aspire 3 15.6″ Laptop for $398.00 (regular price $468.00)
- RCA 11.5″ Tablet with Keyboard for $119.98 (regular price $148.00)
Source: Walmart Canada
