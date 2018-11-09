News
PREVIOUS

Original ‘Crackdown’ is available for free on the Xbox One

Could this mean Crackdown 3 is just around the corner

Nov 9, 2018

7:00 PM EST

0 comments

Crackdown

I purchased the original Crackdown for the Xbox 360 only to get access to Halo 3’s beta. To my surprise though, the pseudo-superhero title ended up being one of my favourite video games of the Xbox 360 generation.

Now, in a clever fan service move on Microsoft’s part, Xbox One players can revisit one of 2007’s best co-operative multiplayer games for free on the Xbox One, complete with Xbox One X enhanced 4K support. Microsoft quietly lowered the digital version of the game to a grand total of $0 in the Xbox Marketplace.

It’s possible this price cut could be linked to Microsoft’s upcoming XO18 event in Mexico this weekend. At the event’s keynote, the head of all things Xbox at Microsoft will talk about Crackdown 3, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2 and Forza Horizon 4, and may reveal “a surprise or two” as well.

Crackdown 3 was originally slated to be released a number of months ago but was pushed back to release in 2019.

Get ready to hunt for that last, elusive ‘Orb’ all over again.

Related Articles

News

Oct 31, 2018

12:32 PM EST

Microsoft currently offering $130 off most Xbox One bundles with Red Dead Redemption 2

News

Nov 9, 2018

3:22 PM EST

Sony’s PlayStation Classic uses popular PC open-source emulator

News

Nov 8, 2018

4:39 PM EST

Sony releases quieter version of the PlayStation 4 Pro

News

Nov 6, 2018

9:08 PM EST

Weekly Xbox sale discounts various AAA and indie games by up to 80 percent

Comments