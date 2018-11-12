Samsung’s foldable device to cost as high as $1770 USD: report

A new report from the Yonhap News Agency has revealed additional information about Samsung’s upcoming foldable handset.
The South Korean manufactured device, alleged called Galaxy F, will cost $1,770 USD, a price tag that comes to roughly $2,337 CAD.
According to the publication, Samsung hasn’t decided the final price of the smartphone, but states that it will cost more than the company’s S series handsets.
Yonhap News Agency indicates that the Galaxy F will launch in March, instead of January at CES as recent rumours suggested.
Lastly, the article suggests the Galaxy F will sport a one 7.3-inch main display with another 4.3-inch cover display on the front.
Source: Yonhap News Agency
