Brydge’s iPad Pro (2018) keyboard makes Apple’s new tablet look like a MacBook Pro

I really like everything Apple changed about the iPad Pro with the tablet’s new 2018 version, especially the device’s thinner bezels, the new sleeker Apple Pencil and the switch to USB-C.
One accessory that still lags behind the competition is Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio, especially when compared to Microsoft’s comparably great Surface Type Cover. As expected, third-party accessory manufacturers are taking up the mantle and releasing keyboards that, at least at the outset, seem far better than Apple’s offering.
Brydge’s new iPad Pro keyboard allows the tablet to be positioned at any angle unlike Apple’s official iPad Pro Smart Keyboard, which can only be adjusted to two different positions. Further, the keyboard’s keys are full sized and not circular. Along with iPad Pro keyboards, Brydge also sells a keyboard for Microsoft’s Surface Pro and Google’s upcoming Pixel Slate.
The accessory maker says its new iPad Pro (2018) keyboard, both for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch version of Apple’s new tablet, will ship in early 2019. Pricing has yet to be announced, but the accessory manufacturer’s current keyboards start at roughly $139 USD (approximately $182 CAD) and go all the way up to $149 USD (about $196 CAD).
