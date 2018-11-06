With Google’s latest Android update, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL no longer erroneously indicate that the phones are charging rapidly if they’re actually charging slowly.
According to Android Police, once the November 2018 over-the-air (OTA) update is installed, the 2018 Pixel phones should indicate that they’re “Charging Slowly” when using non-Google certified wireless chargers.
Users recently discovered that when either of the 2018 Pixel handsets are connected to non-Google certified wireless chargers, the devices will charge at 5W instead of using 10W like with the Pixel Stand.
Additionally, though the phones charged at a slower 5W — or 2.5W when using the Huawei Mate 20 Pro feature that allows the phone to charge other devices — the Pixel 3 devices previously indicated they were “Charging rapidly.”
Oddly enough, the changelog for the update doesn’t mention the update, which means it’s possible that Google wanted to be quiet about the fix.
Source: Android Police
