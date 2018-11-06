Samsung Developer Conference app leaks Android Pie beta information

Samsung’s Developer Conference 2018 app is officially live, revealing that an Android Pie event is set to take place at the conference.
Normal users can’t access the SDC 18 app without login information from Samsung, but SamMobile has shared a screenshot of a page inviting attendees to learn more about “the new Galaxy UX with Android 9.0 Pie (Beta Program).”
The page’s title is ‘New Galaxy UX,’ and the fine print describes it as “Samsung Mobile’s next UX” built on Android 9 Pie.
There isn’t much to gain from the screenshot, but it’s reassuring to know that Samsung is moving its Samsung Experience user interface (UI) forward with Android 9 Pie.
A collection of previously leaked screenshots have also shown off the new UI.
In addition to aspects like a system-wide dark mode, the latest version of the Samsung Experience UI is also set to feature the modern SamsungOne typography system-wide, which is a nice change compared to Samsung’s previous UI decisions.
To see more leaked screenshots of Samsung Experience 10, check out MobileSyrup‘s story here.
Source: SamMobile Via: Android Authority
