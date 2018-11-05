News
PREVIOUS|

Apple rolls out watchOS 5.1.1 update with security fixes and more

5.1.1 brings support for Group FaceTime audio calls, various bug fixes and improves the response to fall detection

Nov 5, 2018

2:45 PM EST

0 comments

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple is rolling out watchOS 5.1.1 less than a week after reports indicated watchOS 5.1 was bricking some Apple Watches.

watchOS 5.1 initially came alongside the iOS 12.1, but Apple pulled back the update when users complained their Apple Watch wouldn’t load after installing it.

The company later confirmed that the bug affected a “small number” of customers and urged those customers to contact AppleCare. Further, Apple said that no actions were necessary if the update installed successfully.

Along with a fix for that bug, 5.1.1 brings all the same features as 5.1 along with Group FaceTime audio calls, new emoji and new watch faces.

Further, the update features a significant new feature for Watch Series 4 users. The Series 4 will now automatically contact emergency services if you’re immobile for a minute after it detects a hard fall. The watch will also play a message informing the responder that it detected a fall. It will share you location when possible as well.

The 5.1.1 update also brings some other bug fixes, including a fix for the Walkie-Talkie feature that prevented some users from sending or receiving invitations. Additionally, the update addressed a bug that caused earned Activity awards not to show up in the Activity app.

On top of these, Apple also introduced security updates and patches. The most notable fixes were to vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to obtain kernel-level privileges.

The update clocks in at 132MB and should be available through the Watch app on your iPhone now.

Related Articles

News

Nov 1, 2018

8:08 AM EST

Nomad’s Base Station Apple Watch drops USB ports for a watch stand

News

Nov 2, 2018

11:37 AM EST

Spotify TestFlight beta all but confirms the app is coming to Apple Watch

News

Oct 31, 2018

5:41 PM EST

Apple Watch business to ship a total of 33 million watches during 2019: Report

Comments