News
PREVIOUS|

Tesla’s car Summon feature is getting a substantial upgrade in six weeks

The only question is, how safe is it?

Nov 1, 2018

12:43 PM EDT

0 comments

Photo of Tesla Model S

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla plans to release an update that will enable drivers to summon their vehicle remotely from further distances than before.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced via Twitter that the feature will work on all Tesla vehicles made in the past two years or that have Autopilot hardware version two or newer.

When the feature goes live, users will be able to call their car to their phone’s location remotely. The car will even follow like a pet if the user holds down the Summon button while moving, according to Musk.

Musk’s final tweet mentions that if the car is in your line of sight, you’ll be able to drive it like a giant RC car using your phone as a remote.

All the features Musk tweeted about sound futuristic, but it’s unclear how safe each one will be and what exactly counts as “line of sight” for driving the car remotely.

Looking forward, in a reply to a tweet, Musk said a future version of Summon will allow Tesla vehicles to navigate open spaces and read parking signs so as to allow them to avoid parking tickets. This aspect of Summon is slated to come out next year, not in six weeks.

Electrek reports that users will need to be able to see their car to make this feature work.

This is a pretty substantial update since the existing Summon function only allows users to pull the car forward a few feet.

Source: Elon Musk, Electrek

Related Articles

News

Oct 22, 2018

4:33 PM EDT

Elon Musk’s rapid transit tunnel to open December 10th

Business

Oct 24, 2018

5:15 PM EDT

Tesla shipped 56,065 Model 3 units in Q3 2018

News

Oct 25, 2018

3:34 PM EDT

Tesla approves Model Y for production

News

Oct 19, 2018

2:40 PM EDT

Tesla removes ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’ option from its online store

Comments