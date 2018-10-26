BeWhere, Trak-iT offer fleet management system on Bell’s LTE-M network

Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) asset tracking solutions provider BeWhere and leading Canadian tracking solutions provider Trak-iT will launch Canada’s first integrated Mobile-IoT (M-IoT) fleet management system on Bell’s LTE-M network.
LTE-M — or Long Term Evolution, category M1 — is specifically designed to connect IoT device to the Internet. The main benefit of LTE-M is its low power use, allowing devices to operate for years.
Both BeWhere and Trak-iT offer their services through Bell Mobility. However, this exclusive new combined offering provides businesses with seamless and easy to use GPS location-based services in a completely integrated solution that combines fleet telematics and asset tracking into a single service.
This allows users to access insights like the status of their vehicles, shipments and drivers from a single dashboard view. It helps businesses ensure on-time arrivals, quality of goods delivered and driver compliance. Furthermore, the system can provide real-time notifications to alert users about potential theft or forgotten items.
“We have been working towards this kind of solution for a long time, and we are very happy to have found it in our BeWhere and Bell Mobility partners,” said Andrew Singer, general manager at Trak-iT wireless.
“It supplements our fleet management offering perfectly and allows customers to not only track their vehicles but also what is on the vehicle.”
Trak-iT has placed several orders for M-IoT devices from BeWhere. This includes devices like the BeTen and BeSol Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) sensors with a potential lifespan of ten years based on reporting frequency and operating conditions.
To learn more about this excellent fleet management system based on Bell's LTE-M network
