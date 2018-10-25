eBay Canada offering 10 percent off products site wide today

Another day brings yet another sale from eBay Canada.
Yesterday, eBay offered $20 off select technology and today the company has decided to let it all loose by giving a discount of 10 percent on all products.
Of course, there is some fine print to the deal. The promo ‘PICKUPTEN’ is only valid until 5am PT on October 26th. The discount is also capped at a maximum value of $100 CAD.
There are some solid deals on various tech products and whatever the purchase price is listed at, you’ll be able to discount it by 10 percent.
Below are a few examples of worthwhile deals we’ve uncovered:
- Nintendo Switch is priced at $364.99
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Sea of Thieves for $344.99
- Nintendo Switch: Fortnite – Double Helix Bundle for $369.99
- Kingston A400 2.5″ 240GB SATA III TLC Internal SSD for $46.99
- Samsung 860 EVO Series 2.5″ 1TB SSD for $208.99
- Essential Phone for $309.99
- 64GB Razer Phone for $599.99
You can find all of the deals on eBay’s website.
