News
PREVIOUS|

eBay Canada offering 10 percent off products site wide today

Oct 25, 2018

11:48 AM EDT

0 comments

eBay sign

Another day brings yet another sale from eBay Canada.

Yesterday, eBay offered $20 off select technology and today the company has decided to let it all loose by giving a discount of 10 percent on all products.

Of course, there is some fine print to the deal. The promo ‘PICKUPTEN’ is only valid until 5am PT on October 26th. The discount is also capped at a maximum value of $100 CAD.

There are some solid deals on various tech products and whatever the purchase price is listed at, you’ll be able to discount it by 10 percent.

Below are a few examples of worthwhile deals we’ve uncovered:

You can find all of the deals on eBay’s website.

Related Articles

Sponsored

Oct 19, 2018

12:00 PM EDT

Learn How to Keep Networks Safe from Hackers with This $37 CAD Bundle

Sponsored

Oct 22, 2018

12:00 PM EDT

Why Firewalls Aren’t Just for Corporations

News

Oct 5, 2018

4:51 PM EDT

Get 20 percent off high-end smartphones at eBay.ca this weekend

News

Oct 12, 2018

5:21 PM EDT

Kijiji to launch ‘Kijiji Autos’ vehicle sale platform in Canada

Comments